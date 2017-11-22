Photofocus

A Low-Key Thanksgiving: Focus on the Details

For the past several years, our Thanksgivings have been pretty low-key as a family. We sleep in, watch football and eat turkey. Needless to say, there’s not much activity…unless you’re in the kitchen.

And while we’ve all seen tons of cooked turkey photos, I challenge you this Thanksgiving to go beyond the “arm’s length” typical turkey feast photograph. Instead, focus on the details.

Get Creative

While capturing the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie is great, it can get a little boring. Muted tan and brown colors don’t exactly scream exciting, especially when it comes to food. So instead, I focus on the elements that make up our meal, putting on a low-aperture lens like the Lumix Leica 42.5mm f/1.2 prime offering. This allows me to get a really shallow depth of field, and just make a couple of the details pop.

Take the photo above, which shows red peppercorns on a sheet of parchment paper. As a viewer, you have to think twice before you realize that those round red objects are actually peppercorns. It’s a minor element, but one that’s used greatly in our meal.

For your turkey photos, focus on individual elements of the turkey. For us, we cook a turkey breast, but we do so with some fresh herbs. By focusing on those herbs and putting the turkey in the background, I can highlight a different viewpoint of our main course.

Not All About the Food

…OK, that’s a big part of it. But if you do have family in town, encourage them to throw the football around outside. Here, the same rules apply. Focus on the details. Instead of capturing the wide scene, you might zoom in on the lineman’s hands as they touch the ground. Or the center getting ready to toss the football back to the quarterback.

Regardless of the subject, focusing on the details can get you some interesting shots that will give an interesting viewpoint to your holiday.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
