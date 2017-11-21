Photographer of the Day: Bernhard Garbers

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bernard Garbers “Charming“



“Charming” is a beautiful portrait against a stark background. Softly lit, this composition reveals a warm personality, winning smile and sparkling eyes that do, indeed, portray the model as charming. A wash of backlight on her left gives a glow to her hair and the side of her face separating it beautifully from the darkness behind her.

