Photographer of the Day: Bernhard Garbers

Photographer: Bernard Garbers “Charming“
“Charming” is a beautiful portrait against a stark background. Softly lit, this composition reveals a warm personality, winning smile and sparkling eyes that do, indeed, portray the model as charming. A wash of backlight on her left gives a glow to her hair and the side of her face separating it beautifully from the darkness behind her.
