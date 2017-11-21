Photofocus Exclusive Super Bundle on Skylum Luminar

We’ve partnered with Skylum to put together a custom bundle for Photofocus readers… It combines the power of Luminar 2018 with eight great add-ons (4 of them exclusive to Photofocus). This Black Friday bundle is available starting right now. By the way, a new Windows update drops Friday by the way with more features.
You get the following:
- Luminar 2018 for Mac & Windows
- Luminar 2018 First Look Video: 30 minutes of complete training to get you up to speed fast.
- Inspired Style Preset Pack: A collection of diverse presets
- Black & White Toolkit: An extensive collection of LUTs and textures for great BW photos
- Cinematic LUTs Pack by Rich Harrington: More LUTs for a filmic look with the LUT Mapping filter
- Aerial Photo & Video Training with Matt Granger
- Creative Look LUTs Collection
- Urban Preset Collection by Contrastly
- The Ultra-Wide Landscape ebook by Ian Plant
Hurry up – this is a limited time offer! It’s worth more than $200, and it’s yours for $59.
We hope you enjoy. If you bought our exclusive bundle in the past, the B&W Toolkit is new. We’ll let you download it here if you already own Luminar 2018.
