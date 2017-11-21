Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photofocus Exclusive Super Bundle on Skylum Luminar

0

We’ve partnered with Skylum to put together a custom bundle for Photofocus readers…  It combines the power of Luminar 2018 with eight great add-ons (4 of them exclusive to Photofocus).  This Black Friday bundle is available starting right now. By the way, a new Windows update drops Friday by the way with more features.

You get the following:

  • Luminar 2018 for Mac & Windows
  • Luminar 2018 First Look Video: 30 minutes of complete training to get you up to speed fast.
  • Inspired Style Preset Pack: A collection of diverse presets
  • Black & White Toolkit: An extensive collection of LUTs and textures for great BW photos
  • Cinematic LUTs Pack by Rich Harrington: More LUTs for a filmic look with the LUT Mapping filter
  • Aerial Photo & Video Training with Matt Granger
  • Creative Look LUTs Collection
  • Urban Preset Collection by Contrastly
  • The Ultra-Wide Landscape ebook by Ian Plant

Hurry up – this is a limited time offer!  It’s worth more than $200, and it’s yours for $59.

We hope you enjoy.  If you bought our exclusive bundle in the past, the B&W Toolkit is new.  We’ll let you download it here if you already own Luminar 2018.

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags: L18 luminar Skylum

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts