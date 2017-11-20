Photographer of the Day: Huy Nguyen

Category: Travel
Photographer: Huy Nguyễn “Cau Dat Tea Plantation“
I love the way this image makes me feel like I’m standing right there on the path then invites me to continue walking to explore more of the landscape. There is a great balance of light on the greens in the foreground to balance out the light sky and that one tree to create a little bit of asymmetry in the image. Beautifully layered image with plenty of depth.
