Thanks to The Shoppe Designs for this week’s laugh.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Nice Tee! - November 19, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Steve Lavelle - November 14, 2017
- MPB.COM Used Gear Specials ~ Week of November 13, 2017 - November 13, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.