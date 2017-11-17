Photographer of the Day: Denis Malciu

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “1” by Denis Malciu

The image “1” by Denis Malciu displays a perfect choice of composing in black and white, simplifying what could have otherwise been a very busy photo. As the crowd stands in rapt attention to the dancers’ performance, they frame the dancers instead of competing with them. Imagine if instead this photo was presented in color. The dancers could have easily gotten lost against that sea of people and the variety of textures and colors they are wearing. Instead the photographer works purely with light and contrast. Though small in the frame, the dancers take center stage in the image, drawing your attention directly to them, captivating you as they did the crowd.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

