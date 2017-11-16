Studio Tip: Use a Platypod to Hang a Hair Light

By now people have realized the Platypod Pro Max is a very “on the go” versatile tool. Attaching a ball head and camera makes it as rock solid as a tripod. But did you know, it’s just as great in the studio? I’ve shown how to attach an Avenger 5/8-Inch Stud so you can mount a large studio light and hide it in a small space behind your subject without getting it in the shot. Now, with the new straps, it easy to mount the Playtypod almost anywhere. This came in handy when I was on location in another studio. I needed a high hair light and by strapping a Platypod to a beam allowed me to attach a studio strobe and a softbox to get the right light I needed. Here’s a short video showing how a Platypod helped me get the shot I needed on set.

Using a Platypod to hang a hair light

