Photographer of the Day: Joe

Photograph: Joe “Early Surf”
The anticipation in Joe’s shot of a surfer is clear — he’s ready to go running towards the water. The color here is spot-on, further emphasizing the sunrise in the early morning hours. The soft shadow of the surfer gives further depth to the image, and helps to draw the viewer’s eye up to the surfer.
