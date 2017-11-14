Photographer of the Day: Steve Lavelle

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Steve Lavelle “Anna 6“



“Anna 6” her windblown hair, piercing eyes, a quiet smile is surrounded by a bokeh background earning Steve Lavelle the honor of Photofocus Photographer of the Day in the category of beauty. The warm tones of her skin are complimented by the amber cascading lights behind her with the cool grays and her denim jacket over one shoulder on the other add a cool vibe for the photograph.

