Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou

Photographer: Pamela Aminou “Intent“



I love coming across images of well-known cities and places that I haven’t seen before. This image from Pamela was taken in London, not your typical London shot.

The light to dark gradient in the water from the bottom up, then the dark to light of the architecture leading to the light to dark of the sky as we make our way up through the image is really visually interesting. Add to that the wonderful detail and contrasts and you have a beautiful fine art black and white shot.

