Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou

0

Category: Travel

Photographer:  Pamela Aminou “Intent

I love coming across images of well-known cities and places that I haven’t seen before. This image from Pamela was taken in London, not your typical London shot.

The light to dark gradient in the water from the bottom up, then the dark to light of the architecture leading to the light to dark of the sky as we make our way up through the image is really visually interesting. Add to that the wonderful detail and contrasts and you have a beautiful fine art black and white shot.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

 

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags: Pamela Aminou Photographer of the Day POTD travel

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts