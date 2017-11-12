Wedding and Portrait Editing Survey (Plus Free eBook)

We’d like to better understand your needs when editing portraits and wedding images. We’re helping to design some new presets as well as software features and we’d like to know what you want.

The survey can be taken here — https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/weddingphoto

All folks who take the survey get a free copy of Scott Bourne’s 72 Essays on Photography eBook (worth $9.99). You’ll find the link at the top of the survey right below the title.

You can also enter to win a $50 B&H Gift Card.

Please take 3 minutes and share your opinions.

Header image by Halfpoint and Adobe Stock.