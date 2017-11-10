The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast November 10, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Tamara Lackey about the role that education plays in running a successful photography business.
We discuss in detail:
- The importance of physical interaction in education
- Thinking on your feet and the ability to interact with people
- Evolving as a person vs being stagnant (sometimes we become blind to our own imperfections)
- PPE, WPPI, Imaging USA, and Shutterfest
- Pre-determining what do you want to learn BEFORE going to a conference. Making a game plan and taking notes
- After a conference, reserving a “cool down” period in order to implement what you learned
- The importance of learning how to market consistently
- The challenge of having a healthy work/life balance
You can find Tamara at:
