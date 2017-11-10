Photographer of the Day: in the streets of vienna

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “lost in white” by in the streets of vienna

Simplicity and symmetry are the first two things that grab my attention in the image “lost in white”. The moment of the women in mid-stride is perfectly framed by the columns, her black outfit in stark contrast to the white building she walks past. One of the smallest details that adds life to the image is the raised foot and slight bit of motion blur. This creates the sense of movement in the image, bringing her and it to life, a beautiful example of a decisive moment captured.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, please read this article.