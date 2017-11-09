Photofocus

Studio Tip: Attaching a Flag to an Extension Arm

Studio flags are similar to a 5-in-one round reflector with the except they are easier to mount to a c-stand. Here’s how to use the Flag’s built-in pin to attach to the knuckle of an extension arm which is attached to a c-stand.

Why use studio flags?

Studio flags–such as the Digital Juice Pro Flag Kit–are great for modifying light. You can use them to diffuse light, bounce light and even block light. Studio flags differ from a 5-in-one round reflector simply by how they attach to a c-stand. They come with a pin that slips into a knuckle that’s usually attached to an extension arm on a c-stand. This helps position the flag exactly where you need it.

Attaching a Flag to a C-stand

Attaching to a C-Standing

There are many configurations for attaching Flags to C-stands. If you plan on using a Flag to bounce light back onto the subject, using an extension arm on a 45-degree angle keeps everything nice and tight. If you need to a Flag to diffuse light, let the flag hang down in front of the light without the extension arm in the way.

Hanging a Flag down from a grip head

A short video showing what a flag, extension arm and knuckle look like and how they are attached.

Gear List:

For more Studio Tips, click here.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

