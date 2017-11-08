Photographer of the Day: Selkii’s Photos

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Selkii’s Photos “The Harem – Tule Elk at Point Reyes”



A great use of the panoramic aspect ratio. With a gray overcast sky overhead, all the visual interest was on the ground, and there is a lot to see! That bull elk has quite the following. So many levels of brown, but the lighter color of the grasses provides perfect contrast for the dark brown of the bull’s antlers. This would be wonderful as a large print, so that you could take in all the detail. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

