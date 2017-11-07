Photographer of the Day: Brian Harwood

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Brian Harwood “Sasha“



A gorgeous, black, mesh hat worn by an iconic beauty posing in profile earns Brian Harwood the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day for beauty. His image features her sultry gaze that is underlined by her expressive collarbones and decolletage. Both are complimented by an haute couture gown. This photograph is beautifully executed. From a choice of the warm beige background to the styling and makeup to the wardrobe show the photographer’s attention to the detail combine to make this one work so well.

