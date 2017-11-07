Photofocus

The beauty category's Photofocus Photographer of the Day is Brian Harwood with Sasha.

Photographer of the Day: Brian Harwood

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Brian Harwood “Sasha

A gorgeous, black, mesh hat worn by an iconic beauty posing in profile earns Brian Harwood the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day for beauty. His image features her sultry gaze that is underlined by her expressive collarbones and decolletage. Both are complimented by an haute couture gown. This photograph is beautifully executed. From a choice of the warm beige background to the styling and makeup to the wardrobe show the photographer’s attention to the detail combine to make this one work so well.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags: beauty Brian Harwood POTD

 

