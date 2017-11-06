Photographer of the Day: Jim Sollows

Category: Travel

Photographer: Jim Sollows “Morning Mist“



Travel photography doesn’t always mean some far away place. Many times we can find amazing images as we drive along a familiar road at a different time of day, or on our way to work sometimes we might notice a spot we never really paid attention to before.

Jim’s image caught my eye and reminded me that we should take the time to explore our own backyards once in a while. Head out an hour early on your way to work, take a different route, see what you may be missing by always going the same way.

The line and curve of the road take us back into the light and invite us to explore the shadows a bit until we end up back in the light. Gorgeous and really well done. I would recommend clicking on his name above to see the full image.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.