Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

DSLR Video Weekly: Shot Angles

0

This is article #24 in the DSLR Video Weekly series.  If you’d like the whole thing in one shot, check out the book Creating DSLR Video: From Snapshots to Great Shots.

Once you get the hang of video, be sure to monetize it by becoming a contributor to Adobe Stock.

To get more variety between shots, I zoomed and moved the camera to the right as well as changed the height and angle of my tripod.

Not only do you need to pay attention to your composition when framing shots, but also the angle and height of the camera. By adjusting where the camera is positioned in relation to the subject, you can impact the viewer’s perception of the subject.

My subject is lower than my eye level, so I adjusted the height of the camera to place the viewer at the same height as a child.

Eye Level

For most documentary, news, or other “factual” coverage, eye-level recording is standard. Because this is how most people see the world, it is the most comfortable angle for viewers to watch from.

Looking down on the golf club, ball, and hole felt natural because it matches the memory and experience of the viewer.

High Angle or Overhead

If you place the camera above the subject, it looks down on the action. This often creates a sense that the audience is more powerful than the subject and can lead to a sense of detachment. However, it can be used effectively when creating point-of-view shots.

Placing the camera on the ground to get this shot added visual interest to the scene.

Low Angle

A low angle shot places the camera below the subject, which can make the subject look more important or add drama to a scene.

Canting the camera at a slight angle, I was able to better frame the subject who was deeply focused (and bent over) a golf ball.

Dutch Angle

Sometimes the camera is canted at an angle, which is called a Dutch angle . Typically, the angle is between 25 and 45 degrees (enough that it seems intentional, but not so much that it’s dizzying). This effect causes horizontal lines to appear at an angle. Dutch angles are meant to convey tension or psychological uneasiness. Some styles of production, like music videos, use them often, whereas documentary and instructional videos use them less frequently.

Join us each Saturday for the next installment of this weekly series.

Once you get the hang of video, be sure to monetize it by becoming a contributor to Adobe Stock.

Follow me

Richard Harrington

Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Follow me

Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)

Categories: Cinematography Tags: DSLR Video DSLR Video Weekly Shot Angles

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

MBP.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts