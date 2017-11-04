DSLR Video Weekly: Shot Angles

This is article #24 in the DSLR Video Weekly series. If you’d like the whole thing in one shot, check out the book Creating DSLR Video: From Snapshots to Great Shots.

Once you get the hang of video, be sure to monetize it by becoming a contributor to Adobe Stock.

Not only do you need to pay attention to your composition when framing shots, but also the angle and height of the camera. By adjusting where the camera is positioned in relation to the subject, you can impact the viewer’s perception of the subject.

Eye Level

For most documentary, news, or other “factual” coverage, eye-level recording is standard. Because this is how most people see the world, it is the most comfortable angle for viewers to watch from.

High Angle or Overhead

If you place the camera above the subject, it looks down on the action. This often creates a sense that the audience is more powerful than the subject and can lead to a sense of detachment. However, it can be used effectively when creating point-of-view shots.

Low Angle

A low angle shot places the camera below the subject, which can make the subject look more important or add drama to a scene.

Dutch Angle

Sometimes the camera is canted at an angle, which is called a Dutch angle . Typically, the angle is between 25 and 45 degrees (enough that it seems intentional, but not so much that it’s dizzying). This effect causes horizontal lines to appear at an angle. Dutch angles are meant to convey tension or psychological uneasiness. Some styles of production, like music videos, use them often, whereas documentary and instructional videos use them less frequently.

Join us each Saturday for the next installment of this weekly series.

