Photographer of the Day: Cathy Seaver

Category: Sports
Photograph: Cathy Seaver “Dressage”
Cathy captures the beauty of horseback riding in this sharp, gorgeous image. The lighting here is spot on — giving depth to the horse’s coat. And the sharpness of the motion is impressive; Cathy purely captures the essence of one of the world’s favorite pastimes.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
