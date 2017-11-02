Photographer of the Day: Cathy Seaver

Category: Sports

Photograph: Cathy Seaver “Dressage”

Cathy captures the beauty of horseback riding in this sharp, gorgeous image. The lighting here is spot on — giving depth to the horse’s coat. And the sharpness of the motion is impressive; Cathy purely captures the essence of one of the world’s favorite pastimes.

Originally shared with the Photofocus 500px community right here.

