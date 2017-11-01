Photographer of the Day: Juan María Coy

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Juan María Coy “Star trail illuminating the old “La Pestosa” balneary (“the stinky”) – Tobarra (Albacete, Spain)”



I love a good start trail photo. Star trail photos are a function of time, and you’ve got to be willing to see it through to the end of the capture, as well as putting the final image together. Even composing for star trails can be a challenge if you are setting it up at night, as well as dealing with changes in temperature and dew forming on your lens. This photo has a great foreground subject, and nice placement of the north star to create that center of the spiral. The illuminated interior of the building brings it to life, and the light spilling from the windows adds illumination to the surrounding grounds. All of the elements are well composed and form a sum greater than its parts. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.