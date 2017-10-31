Photographer of the Day: Shelby Deep

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Shelby Deep “Test Shoot“



The best way to become a proficient photographer is to make lots of photographs. Sometimes a picture made during a test becomes a winner. Such is the case for the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for beauty, Shelby Deep. “Test Shoot” is simply, well, beautiful. It is simple. The messy hair o the model is fun while her expression says “I love my hair.” That is of course exactly what I would say if I saw her in public… “I love your hair!” The finishing touch is the turtleneck sweater. It frames her face as it compliments her color palette.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.