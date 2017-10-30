Photography Marketing- Using Photoshop’s New Share an Image

This may not seem like a big deal at first, but once you start sharing images to Facebook, Instagram or ANY system application installed on your computer, you’ll fall in love with it. Gone are the days of converting a Photoshop document to a jpg then sharing the image to social media, or even your favorite app. Here’s how to share an image to Social Media, emails, or your favorite app right inside Photoshop CC 2018.

Photoshop CC 2018’s New “Share to” Button

Accessing Photoshop CC 2018’s new “Share to” feature is easy. After opening an image, click the familiar “Share” icon located on the top right of the tools pallet. The Share dialog box appears with a list of your available applications. If you don’t see your application, [WIN] click “Get apps in Store”, [MAC] Click the Apple Icon and choose “App Store”. Search for the application you want and install it. Once installed, select it from the list. MAC users may have to restart your computer.

Adobe Send Share from Photoshop choices Adding apps

When to Use “Share to”

Photoshop’s new “Share to” is great for emailing an image you’re working on to a client for approval or to inform them the image is ready. You can also share an image directly to Social Media applications such as Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram–with an additional step from your phone. This is great for showing the world what you are working on!

