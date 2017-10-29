The Magic of Venice with Fuji-X

Photographing Venice during Carnival with Fuji-X cameras

I recently had the opportunity to attend Chromasia’s Venice Carnival photo tour led by my wife Bobbi Lane and our friend David Nightingale. All three of us are part of the Fuji-X team, and we’re very passionate about our Fuji cameras! The 2016 tour was a perfect opportunity to put the Fuji-X system to the test! Venice is an amazing city—evermore so during the period of time, just before Lent, known the world over as Carnival. This magical time, in a magical environment, offers splendid scenery, and a surreal cast of characters that create an incredible dreamlike experience unlike anything else! The following images tell the story…

Venice is the city of canals, and boats of various kinds are the only means of transportation, other than walking. The Venice experience is not complete without at least one gondola ride, and I used this to test out my Fuji X-E2 which I had converted to infrared.

Of course, the Fuji X-E2 is a fabulous street photography camera, and the infrared converted camera offered some great B&W images of the less wet environments as well…

The street scenes are great, but the biggest attraction during Carnival is the abundance of incredible costumed people who come to Venice to be photographed—a photographer’s dream! Here again, the X-E2 infrared didn’t disappoint…

Besides B&W, the infrared converted X-E2 offered some interesting opportunities for some false-color images. I spent some time in Photoshop exploring channel-swapping, and Lab color techniques to enhance the odd color of the infrared captures.

One last infrared shot…

Of course, I captured many images in regular, full-color, with my favorite camera, the Fuji X-T1— I almost always had the 18-135mm zoom onboard, as I consider this to be the ideal all-purpose lens for street shooting! I spent most early mornings out before dawn at St. Marks square—the costumes show up before the sun comes up because they know only the serious photographers are out that early. It is the best time to work with the “models” because you are not pestered by tourists who want their picture taken with the costumes. I shot with the Fuji Speedlight, on camera, with a MagMod grid or snoot, to get a narrowly focused beam of light…

Of course there was leanly of opportunity to shoot during the daylight hours—the first day of our stay had wonderful misty soft light that made for some magical images!

Go here: www.varis.com/Galleries/galleries/VeniceCarnival2016/ to see more photos from our tour, including some shots from colorful Burano! Compare these shots with photos from last year’s tour here: www.varis.com/Galleries/galleries/VeniceCarnival2015/ If you would like to join us for next years photo tour for the photo adventure of a lifetime, don’t hesitate! Chromasia’s Carnival tour fills up fast—sign up here:

SaveSave