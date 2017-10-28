Photofocus

Photofocus

The Power Of Lightroom’s Smart Collections

Organizing and finding images in Lightroom is easy when using Lightroom’s Collections. To make collections even more powerful, Adobe added Smart Collections. Smart Collections automatically gathers all images based on a few keywords you create. Here’s how to let Lightroom help you organize your images the smart way.

Why Use Smart Collections?

This article was inspired while I was rushing to find images to show during a keynote address for the Black Hills Photo Shootout. I’ve known about Smart Collections for years, but haven’t really thought about them until I faced a deadline. Setting up is as simple as entering a keyword, then creating a Smart Collection just like I would a regular collection—but with the extra benefit of selecting what goes into the collection automatically. Now, selecting images for future slideshows is as easy as clicking on a collection. Imagine having all of your favorite photos automatically saved to different collections based on a simple keyword or a star rating.

Creating Collection Sets and Smart Collections

Step 1: Organizing Collections and Collection Sets. From the Collection Panel click the Plus sign and select Create Collection Set. Name the collection set and click create. This will organize your smart collections in a folder.

Create a Collection Set
Name the Collection Set

Step 2: Create a Smart Collection. Click on the Plus sign again but this time select Create Smart Collection. When the Smart Collection dialog box appears, name the Smart Collection and place a checkmark next to Inside Collection Set under Location. Choose the Collection Set created in the previous step.

Create Smart Collection
Smart Collection Settings

Step 3: Configuring the Smart Collection. We can add as many or as few “rules” to produce the results we want. Let’s make this simple and just use a keyword: Keynote.  Start by selecting ALL from the Match drop-down. From the first drop-down, select Other Metadata and choose Keyword. Next select Contains and type “Keynote” as the rule. Click Create to create the rule.

Smart Collection Keywords
Smart Collection Keywords Name

Automatically Add or Remove Images

Adding or removing images to a Smart Collection Set is easy. Adding a Keyword “Keynote” to an image will automatically add the image to your collection. You can also add other keywords to the same image. The rule we created just needs the keyword to “Contain” the word “Keynote”. You can add other rules to the collections such as “I only want 5 stars included” or “only Red labels” with the keyword Keynote.  The choices can get very creative. Removing the Keyword “Keynote” from an image will also remove it from the Smart Collection.

Smart Collection Keyword
Delete Keyword
Image is removed

How Creative Can You Get?

Imagine combining Smart Collections with Lightroom’s ability to build a Gallery for your clients.You can add a keyword such as Select and the client’s name. Lightroom can build a gallery based on the Smart Collection. Check out “Lightroom’s Secret Website for your Clients”.

 

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags: Adobe Lightroom Lightroom Lightroom collections organization Smart Collections workflow

 

