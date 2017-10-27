Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photographer of the Day: Rafa Velazquez

0

Category: Street Photography

Photograph:Amigos en Pedraza. Segovia. Spain” by Rafa Velazquez

Even if you aren’t fluent in Spanish, you probably know that “amigos” means friends. In this image by Rafa Velazquez, titled “Amigos en Pedraza”, we see just that. Two young friends, hanging out, having fun together. The beauty of this image is it combines something we can all relate to, with a place we may not be familiar with. Framed in the archway, the light illuminates them just enough that we understand the scene, but leaves them in just enough shadow that we can imagine them being anyone, including ourselves at that age. It shows us that no matter where on the planet you are, kids are just kids. If you just take a moment to look for it, there is joy to be found in every corner of the world.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, please read this article.

Jason Hahn

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts