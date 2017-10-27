Photographer of the Day: Rafa Velazquez

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Amigos en Pedraza. Segovia. Spain” by Rafa Velazquez

Even if you aren’t fluent in Spanish, you probably know that “amigos” means friends. In this image by Rafa Velazquez, titled “Amigos en Pedraza”, we see just that. Two young friends, hanging out, having fun together. The beauty of this image is it combines something we can all relate to, with a place we may not be familiar with. Framed in the archway, the light illuminates them just enough that we understand the scene, but leaves them in just enough shadow that we can imagine them being anyone, including ourselves at that age. It shows us that no matter where on the planet you are, kids are just kids. If you just take a moment to look for it, there is joy to be found in every corner of the world.

