Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Sports
Photograph: Ian Lewry “The Red Arrows”
Seeing planes soar through the sky can be a special experience — the red, white and blue trails coming off the planes give a certain pride in the photograph. But coupled with the rainbow behind, and you get something truly unique. The planes pop off of the rainbow-colored sky, and make for an image that’s near-impossible to recreate.
