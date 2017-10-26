Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Sports

Photograph: Ian Lewry “The Red Arrows”

Seeing planes soar through the sky can be a special experience — the red, white and blue trails coming off the planes give a certain pride in the photograph. But coupled with the rainbow behind, and you get something truly unique. The planes pop off of the rainbow-colored sky, and make for an image that’s near-impossible to recreate.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
