Exploration ~ Photo Contest from MPB.COM

Euro new and used gear supplier MPB.Com has announced a new photo competition with the theme Exploration. The details are on the MPB website. Photofocus welcomes MPB as a partner.

MPB buys and sells photo gear

MPB.com is changing the way photographers get new gear and sell of equipment no longer needed in a simple hassle free way. Get acquainted with MPB by reading their blog.

Vist MPB at Photo Plus Expo

MPB is in New York for Photo Plus. Stop by booth 769 and get to know our newest partner. While you’re there see how easy it is to save money buying used cameras, lenses, lighting and more. Best of all MPB’s U.S. headquarters is in New York City.