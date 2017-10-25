Photographer of the Day: Bill Green

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Bill Green “Seal Face”



I often find that photos of wildlife, where the animal is looking into the camera, are quite powerful. This is especially true for predators. It makes me wonder what they were thinking as they gazed into the lens. The splashes from the rain drops adds another layer of visual interest and texture that work well with the dark tones. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

