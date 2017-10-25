Photofocus is at Photo Plus

cover photo by littleny and Adobe Stock

NYC Photo Walk

Don’t miss the Photofocus Photo Walk on Friday, October 27 at 8 pm. The event is sponsored by Macphun and Adobe Stock, and we’ve got GREAT prizes to win. Learn more here about the event. We’ll meet at the USS Maine Monument near Columbus Circle & Central Park. JOIN US.

This year we’ve got a special opportunity to learn new skills. We’ll learn how to maximize any shooting opportunity by recording video footage along with our photographs, and we’ll learn how to make some cash doing it with Adobe Stock. Not only will we practice making videos, but Jim Nix (thanks, Macphun) will be joining in to help us make terrific HDR images. And of course, several of the Photofocus authors will be there and would love to meet you. Richard Harrington, Kevin Ames, Vanelli, Rob Sylvan, Pamela Berry, Levi Sim, Bobbi Lane, Lee Varis and maybe a few more will be along on the walk.

Photofocus Coffee Break

We’re holding a Photofocus Coffee Break on Thursday, October 26 at 3 pm. We’ll meet at the Starbucks on the lower level of the Javits Center. Talk to some of our writing and editorial team. Plus we’re looking for a few new writers too. Have a cup of coffee and join us for a break and some chat.

Speaking at the Conference

Photofocus Managing Editor Kevin Ames and Photofocus Publisher Rich Harrington are both featured speakers at the show this year. They’ll be sharing advice about adding video to your workflow.

Kevin Ames classes

Rich Harrington all-day workshop

Partners with Booths

Macphun Software / Skylum — Booth 155

Pick up a card for our Friday night photo walk

See Vanelli, Scott Bourne, Nicole S. Young and Rich Harrington giving presentations. Vanelli will be in the booth throughout the day. Others are giving main stage presentations.

Thursday, Oct 26

10:15 – 10:45 AM Nicole S. Young Sky Replacement using Luminar

11:00 – 11:45 AM Nicole S. Young Creating Double Exposures in Luminar

Friday, Oct 27

10:15 – 10:45 AM Nicole S. Young Processing Food Photographs in Luminar

11:00 – 11:45 AM Nicole S. Young Creative Composites using Luminar

1:00 – 1:45 PM Scott Bourne Post-Processing Wildlife Images In Luminar

Saturday, Oct 28

10:15 – 10:45 AM Nicole S. Young Creating Double Exposures in Luminar

1:00 – 1:45 PM Richard Harrington How to Get the Best Results in Aurora HDR 2018

3:00 – 3:45 PM Nicole S. Young Sky Replacement using Luminar

Adobe Stock – Booth 274

Learn how you can earn extra money from your photos and videos. Rich Harrington and Kevin Ames will stop by on Thursday and Saturday.

Rob Sylvan (the #1 Lightroom Guru) will be in the adjacent Adobe theater answering Lightroom questions on all three days. Be nice to Rob and stick to technical and artistic questions only and leave the Why Lightroom CC questions to Adobe staff.

Platypod — Booth 175

Levi Sim, Photofocus author, and managing editor will be in the booth most days. Be sure to stop by and see how you can capture more with a Platypod. Platypods are flat tripod bases for situations where traditional tripods just won’t work, like low angles, on objects, or on poles.

Visit them for special deals at PPE 2018, Thursday and Friday only.

MPB.com —Booth 769

The newest Photofocus partner has just signed on. mpb.com is the world’s best marketplace to trade equipment. Looking to swap your gear, sell off the old stuff, or try something new? Be sure to check them out.

B&H Photo, Video, Pro Audio — Booth 455

B&H is your source for all things Photo, Video, Pro Audio, and more! Visit our 70,000 sq ft NYC Superstore or our even bigger website which has over 700,000+ items with full specs, customer reviews, and live chat. Our sales staff is made up of professionals with years of field experience, and our customer service is the most efficient in the industry.

Band.it — Booth 268

Simple but effective, band.it will change your lens forever We seek to revolutionize the way photographers connect with their camera lenses. Meet band.it, a soft, ridged elastomer that stretches over any interchangeable camera lens, allowing photographers everywhere to Grip The Moment.

