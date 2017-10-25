Photofocus is at Photo Plus

cover photo by littleny and Adobe Stock
The Photofocus team is all over Photo Plus Expo this year. We’d love to see you face to face and would also appreciate if you could visit the partners who help us bring you Photofocus for free. Please stop by their booths, say hi, and tell them you read Photofocus. It would mean the world to us.
NYC Photo Walk
Don’t miss the Photofocus Photo Walk on Friday, October 27 at 8 pm. The event is sponsored by Macphun and Adobe Stock, and we’ve got GREAT prizes to win. Learn more here about the event. We’ll meet at the USS Maine Monument near Columbus Circle & Central Park. JOIN US.
This year we’ve got a special opportunity to learn new skills. We’ll learn how to maximize any shooting opportunity by recording video footage along with our photographs, and we’ll learn how to make some cash doing it with Adobe Stock. Not only will we practice making videos, but Jim Nix (thanks, Macphun) will be joining in to help us make terrific HDR images. And of course, several of the Photofocus authors will be there and would love to meet you. Richard Harrington, Kevin Ames, Vanelli, Rob Sylvan, Pamela Berry, Levi Sim, Bobbi Lane, Lee Varis and maybe a few more will be along on the walk.
Photofocus Coffee Break
We’re holding a Photofocus Coffee Break on Thursday, October 26 at 3 pm. We’ll meet at the Starbucks on the lower level of the Javits Center. Talk to some of our writing and editorial team. Plus we’re looking for a few new writers too. Have a cup of coffee and join us for a break and some chat.
Speaking at the Conference
Photofocus Managing Editor Kevin Ames and Photofocus Publisher Rich Harrington are both featured speakers at the show this year. They’ll be sharing advice about adding video to your workflow.
Kevin Ames classes
- NEW! Seeing the Story: How to Design Visual Stories (and Stop Making Montages)
- NEW! How to Approach Lighting Interviews Like a Portrait Photographer
- NEW! Get Ready to Edit: A Photographer’s Guide to Importing, Culling, Organizing Footage
Rich Harrington all-day workshop
Partners with Booths
We highly recommend checking these things out. Be sure to thank them for sponsoring Photofocus so we can publish great, free training.
Macphun Software / Skylum — Booth 155
Stop by to see amazing photo apps; enter to win a Mavic Pro!
Pick up a card for our Friday night photo walk
See Vanelli, Scott Bourne, Nicole S. Young and Rich Harrington giving presentations. Vanelli will be in the booth throughout the day. Others are giving main stage presentations.
Thursday, Oct 26
- 10:15 – 10:45 AM Nicole S. Young Sky Replacement using Luminar
- 11:00 – 11:45 AM Nicole S. Young Creating Double Exposures in Luminar
Friday, Oct 27
- 10:15 – 10:45 AM Nicole S. Young Processing Food Photographs in Luminar
- 11:00 – 11:45 AM Nicole S. Young Creative Composites using Luminar
- 1:00 – 1:45 PM Scott Bourne Post-Processing Wildlife Images In Luminar
Saturday, Oct 28
- 10:15 – 10:45 AM Nicole S. Young Creating Double Exposures in Luminar
- 1:00 – 1:45 PM Richard Harrington How to Get the Best Results in Aurora HDR 2018
- 3:00 – 3:45 PM Nicole S. Young Sky Replacement using Luminar
Adobe Stock – Booth 274
Learn how you can earn extra money from your photos and videos. Rich Harrington and Kevin Ames will stop by on Thursday and Saturday.
Rob Sylvan (the #1 Lightroom Guru) will be in the adjacent Adobe theater answering Lightroom questions on all three days. Be nice to Rob and stick to technical and artistic questions only and leave the Why Lightroom CC questions to Adobe staff.
Platypod — Booth 175
Levi Sim, Photofocus author, and managing editor will be in the booth most days. Be sure to stop by and see how you can capture more with a Platypod. Platypods are flat tripod bases for situations where traditional tripods just won’t work, like low angles, on objects, or on poles.
Visit them for special deals at PPE 2018, Thursday and Friday only.
The team at Photofocus are huge fans — be sure to say hi!
MPB.com —Booth 769
The newest Photofocus partner has just signed on. mpb.com is the world’s best marketplace to trade equipment. Looking to swap your gear, sell off the old stuff, or try something new? Be sure to check them out.
B&H Photo, Video, Pro Audio — Booth 455
B&H is your source for all things Photo, Video, Pro Audio, and more! Visit our 70,000 sq ft NYC Superstore or our even bigger website which has over 700,000+ items with full specs, customer reviews, and live chat. Our sales staff is made up of professionals with years of field experience, and our customer service is the most efficient in the industry.
Band.it — Booth 268
Simple but effective, band.it will change your lens forever We seek to revolutionize the way photographers connect with their camera lenses. Meet band.it, a soft, ridged elastomer that stretches over any interchangeable camera lens, allowing photographers everywhere to Grip The Moment.
Authors on the Floor
- Levi Sim — teaching at Lensbaby, #556, at 11 am and 2 pm each day, and at Platypod, #175 most of the rest of the time
- Rob Sylvan — answering Lightroom questions in the Adobe theater on the show floor.
- Robert Vanelli — At Macphun/Skylum booth #155. Booth presenter Thursday & Friday at 2 pm Saturday at 11 am
- Kevin Ames — Thursday: Dynalite 11:00 – 12:00pm Drobo: 12:30-4:00pm | Saturday: Drobo 11:00 – 12:30pm Dynalite 1:00-2:00pm
Richard Harrington
