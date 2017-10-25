Photofocus Coffee Break at Photo Plus Expo

Planning on attending Photo Plus Expo in New York City on Thursday? Why don’t you join us for a cup of coffee and some conversation. Meet up with the editorial team and some of our writers. We’ll swap ideas on what’s cool at the show and love to get your feedback on our site.

Where : Starbucks lower level of the Javits Center

When: Thursday, October 26 at 3 pm.

Also, we’re looking for a few new writers too. So let us know if you’re interested in sharing your thoughts on the show or to start sharing your love of photography. Have a cup of coffee and join us for a break and some chat.