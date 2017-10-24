Photographer of the Day: Daniel Hollister

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Daniel Hollister “Caroline“



“Caroline” is a modern day natural beauty. Wearing minimal makeup the model holds eye contact with the camera with an engaging expression. “I’m listening.” her face says to the viewer. Her hair falls over part of her left eye. There is a lot to enjoy in looking at this Photofocus Photographer of the Day’s submission.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

