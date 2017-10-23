Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Using Photography to Get Through Tough Times

0

I’m writing this from a hospital room. Not my room, a family member. I’ve been through this to some extent or another before and I’ve used my photography to help me focus on the light, the good and the beauty that surrounds us daily no matter what the circumstances.

Endless Hours

How do you occupy yourself for countless hours of basic idleness? Work? Editing? Writing? All three of these activities are acceptable but if you’re like me and your heart and mind aren’t really into them or you can’t focus, they are only options for a short period of time. Going through your old libraries is another good option. Cull images and clean out the garbage and at least feel productive. Seeking distractions to help you occupy your time but still feel like you are accomplishing something no matter how small.

Moments in Time & Place

We are photographers, we are constantly recording moments, stories and memories so why should we stop just because we’re in a place that isn’t a typical photographic location? If you ask me, there are always opportunities to shoot. Last time I went through this I shot images around the home, little snippets of the family story that will live on because I chose to record them all with my mobile phone.

Stop and Smell the Roses

Take a few minutes before you have to be somewhere, check out the sky, stop by the side of the road for a quick snap. These may or may not be masterpieces but you’ll feel better for having stopped to take in the beauty around you.

 

 

Mental & Physical Well Being

We are not able to take care of others if we are not taking care of ourselves. Photography is a good way to help us cope with what life throws at us sometimes. Just the act of looking around the room, seeing where the light is, where the shadows are, what the rain on the window does to the scene outside, and finding faces in everything can help us clear our minds.

It can also teach us, as I said before, that there are photo opportunities everywhere.

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags: inspiration Photography as theraphy

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts