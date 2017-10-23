Photographer of the Day: Amaurie Ramirez

Category: Travel
Photograph: Amaurie Ramirez “Piramide de Kukulcán – Chichén Itzá”
I was drawn to Amaurie’s photograph of the El Castillo in Mexico because of one initial reason — the foreground elements. The plants really give a depth to the pyramid in the background, and help to give it some scale as well. I like to use this in a lot of my travel photography, as it gives a different look than just focusing on the main element in the photo.
The colors here are somewhat subdued, bringing a film-type look into the photograph. And despite the number of elements here — the plants, the pyramid, the clouds and ground — the photograph feels very clean and minimalist.
