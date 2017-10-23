Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Amaurie Ramirez

Category: Travel

Photograph: Amaurie Ramirez “Piramide de Kukulcán – Chichén Itzá”

I was drawn to Amaurie’s photograph of the El Castillo in Mexico because of one initial reason — the foreground elements. The plants really give a depth to the pyramid in the background, and help to give it some scale as well. I like to use this in a lot of my travel photography, as it gives a different look than just focusing on the main element in the photo.

The colors here are somewhat subdued, bringing a film-type look into the photograph. And despite the number of elements here — the plants, the pyramid, the clouds and ground — the photograph feels very clean and minimalist.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
