Photographer of the Day: P Sterling Images

Photograph: Friday night in the City…. by P Sterling Images

The two composition concepts that I find appealing and done well in this photo are the use of selective color and motion. In P Sterling’s image “Friday night in the City…” the photographer has successfully captured a still photo that presents us with a lively scene full of motion and energy. It perfectly captures the street vibe of a busy Friday night. Selective color is one of those post-processing techniques that has become almost cliché, but when you use such a technique thoughtfully, it can strengthen the impact of an image, focusing the viewer’s attention within the composition. In this case featuring the iconic double-decker buses makes them instantly recognizable, and enhances the feeling of movement as the bus drives into the scene.

