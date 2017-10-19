Photographer of the Day: Joe

Category: Sports

Photograph: Joe “A Break from the Waves”

There’s something about surfing that speaks to me. This shot is great for two reasons. One, minimalism is clearly showcased here, with the surfboard taking center stage. It’s simple and your eye is immediately drawn to the yellow color that covers the board. Two, it’s a great example that your subject doesn’t have to be a person in the world of sports.

I really love the editing here as well. It’s clear that Joe has played with the photograph’s curves to create a somewhat faded, film-like look. And it works. It adds to the minimalist feel and helps to give a final farewell to summer.

