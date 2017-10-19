Athentech Unveils Perfectly Clear 3.5

Athentech also used this week to unveil its own new software updates this week (alongside Adobe and Macphun). Perfectly Clear Version 3.5 is expected to ship at the end of October. It’s now both an application and a plug-in/extension to other applications.

A first look video

An overview of the new features

An exclusive sale for Photofocus readers (buy it now for $79 and get a free update to 3.5)

A Video Overview

Here’s a first look video that I recorded for Athentech. This is not the final version of the software, but it’s about 95% complete. You’ll see all the major new features covered.

What’s New?

This is a BIG update with tons of new stuff. It’s also a FREE update for existing Perfectly Clear version 3 owners. If you don’t own the application/plug-in (or own an older version) we’ve got a time-limited special offer here for only $79.

Perfectly Clear is Now A Stand-Alone Application!

Perfectly Clear version 3,5 has removed the need for using a host application. Perfectly Clear now works as a stand-alone application.

Open RAW and traditional photos directly

Crop to whatever size you need

Print your photos

Export in the original format or as JPEG or TIFF for sharing

If you don’t want to change your workflow, your also get a license plug-ins for Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Elements, PaintShop Pro, and an external editor for Photos for Mac, Aperture, and Capture One. It’s your workflow, made better, faster and easier than ever before!

Filmstrip for Easy Navigation

If you use Perfectly Clear with Lightroom or as a standalone application, you can open up more than one photo at a time. This makes it easy to develop the whole shoot or just fix your favorites. Try the filmstrip to switch between any open photo for quick adjustments.

Undo/Redo

Perfectly Clear offers its own Undo/Redo command. This is essential for the standalone application, but really comes in handy for the plug-in too!

Visual Presets

Want to see what a presets will look like without even having to apply them? The preset browser has an icon view. You can now see each preset group as useful thumbnail icons. You’ll see what the preset looks like without even having to apply it. See one you like? Just click its thumbnail to try it out.

Visual LOOKs

The LOOKs technology in Perfectly Clear makes it easy to apply digital film stocks, creative color grades and more. You can quickly browse the results of different LOOKs without having to apply one by one. The LOOKs browser is a quick way to preview and choose the image of your choice.

Preset & LOOKs Favorites

Mark your favorite LOOKs and presets and they’ll appear in their own group. Simply click the hollow star icon to mark a favorite. Now they’re automatically added to the Favorites group at the top of the LOOKs and Presets browser. Want to save more time? You can load your Favorites Preset set in the top toolbar.

Graduated Filters

Are you a landscape photographer? It’s easier now than ever before to make specific details in an image pop! Landscape and travel photographers will love being able to adjust the sky and foreground independently. Plus we offer powerful options to control the transition between the adjustments (even allowing a neutral zone). You can easily move and rotate the graduated filter into precise position.

Once placed you can target specific areas for editing. All of the finishing tools plus our targeted sky and foliage enhancers work with the new Graduated filter. Boost the vibrancy of a blue sky, darken the foreground and enhance the foliage––all without changing the main focus of the image.

Stylistic Vignette and Radial Filters

Portrait and product photographers will be happy too with our new Radial filter. It’s easy than ever to make an elliptical selection and apply adjustments inside or outside the target. Easily make lighting tweaks or stylistic vignettes. We’ve included several useful presets in the tool to jumpstart your creativity.

Robust Color Restoration

Have color problems that are tough? They’ve improved two tools to make it easier to fix even the most challenging images. Color Restoration command gives more natural results than before. Do tough color casts got you down? You’ll find four different Tint methods to remove annoying color casts. Each offers control over automatic tint removal. Plus we still offer useful manual controls so you can quickly refine the outcomes.

Manual Finishing Controls

Want even more control over your final image? We’ve added precise controls for fine-tuning your Perfectly Clear results. Keep complete control over your photo editing workflow with the adjustment sliders you’re familiar with. You can tweak the color and tone of your photo with precision, including advanced controls for Shadows and Highlights. Give your image a final pass before saving to get exactly the results you want.

Exclusive Sale

We’ve got a time limited offer for readers of Photofocus (no coupon code needed). Get Perfectly Clear Complete version 3.2 today and you’ll get the free update to version 3.5 when it ships at the end of October. This price won’t last long and is the lowest offered anywhere. Get it for $79.