The New Lightroom is Released (How to Get It)

Adobe has released an update to the traditional Lightroom called Lightroom Classic (more details on that in a few minutes).
The update is only for Creative Cloud members.
- Launch the Adobe Creative Cloud application.
- Click in the upper right corner of it and choose Check for App Updates
- Scroll to locate Lightroom Classic CC
- Click Update
- Wait a while as a LOT of people are doing the same thing.
