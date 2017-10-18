Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Kin Chye “Sunset Glow of Mountain View”



Open spaces, rolling hills, changing weather, and the glow of a beautiful sunset combine to create a breathtaking scene. Grateful that our photographer of the day, Kin Chye was there to capture and share it with us all.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.