Category: Outdoors
Photographer: Kin Chye “Sunset Glow of Mountain View”
Open spaces, rolling hills, changing weather, and the glow of a beautiful sunset combine to create a breathtaking scene. Grateful that our photographer of the day, Kin Chye was there to capture and share it with us all.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
