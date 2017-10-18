We’ve set up a single page where you can keep track of what’s going on with the new Lightroom CC and the rebranded Lightroom Classic CC.
Be sure to head on over to see all the stories. We’ll be updating this page several times in the coming days, so be sure to book mark it.
- Learn All About the Changes to Lightroom Here - October 18, 2017
- New Cameras and Lenses Added to Adobe Products - October 18, 2017
- The New Lightroom is Released (How to Get It) - October 18, 2017
