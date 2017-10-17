Category: Beauty
Photographer: Alan Hubbard “a new day awaits“
One of the classic subjects for any photographer is a ballerina en pointe. Photofocus Photographer of the Day, Alan Hubbard, portrays his dancer, Alyssa, in action as a red-clad aerial creature unfurling her wings. Nikon B-810 camera with a Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens f/6.3 1/160th of a second ISO: 100.
