Category: Beauty

Photographer: Alan Hubbard “a new day awaits“



One of the classic subjects for any photographer is a ballerina en pointe. Photofocus Photographer of the Day, Alan Hubbard, portrays his dancer, Alyssa, in action as a red-clad aerial creature unfurling her wings. Nikon B-810 camera with a Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art lens f/6.3 1/160th of a second ISO: 100.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

