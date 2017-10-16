Photofocus

Photographer of the Day, David Cheresna Leave the Light On

Photographer of the Day: David Cheresna

Category: Travel

Photographer:  David Cheresna Leave the Light On

This is a very well seen shot with great lines and symmetry. Great job of noticing that one small detail of the light being left on making this shot that much better.

Finding new and interesting architecture and color palettes is one of the wonderful things about travel photography. Always look for the unique and find what you would never see at home.

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags: David Cheresna Photographer of the Day POTD travel

 

