Photographer of the Day: David Cheresna

Category: Travel

Photographer: David Cheresna “Leave the Light On“



This is a very well seen shot with great lines and symmetry. Great job of noticing that one small detail of the light being left on making this shot that much better.

Finding new and interesting architecture and color palettes is one of the wonderful things about travel photography. Always look for the unique and find what you would never see at home.

