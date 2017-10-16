Category: Travel
Photographer: David Cheresna “Leave the Light On“
This is a very well seen shot with great lines and symmetry. Great job of noticing that one small detail of the light being left on making this shot that much better.
Finding new and interesting architecture and color palettes is one of the wonderful things about travel photography. Always look for the unique and find what you would never see at home.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Lauri Novak
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: David Cheresna - October 16, 2017
- Photographer of the Day:Robertino Radovix - October 9, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Jim Denham - October 2, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.