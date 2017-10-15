Thanks to the design shoppe.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: My Camera Adds What??!? - October 15, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Dennis Ramos - October 10, 2017
- Whites & Blacks Clipping Sliders in Lightroom - October 10, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.