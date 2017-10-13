The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast October 13, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Bryan Caporicci about the concept of “Experience Design,” also known as creating great experiences for your clients. We discuss in detail:

The various shifts the photography industry is going through

The concept of having empathy for your clients, and putting yourself in their shoes

Shifting your focus to put the client’s experience at the center of your photography business

The biggest pain point on both fronts – for both photographers and their clients, as well as what we can do about it

Mapping out the customer experience and exploring ways we can personalize the client experience

You can find Bryan at:

SproutingPhotographer.com: You will find Bryan’s podcast, as well as his articles and calculators for photographers who want to improve their business.

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

