The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast October 13, 2017

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Bryan Caporicci about the concept of “Experience Design,” also known as creating great experiences for your clients. We discuss in detail:
- The various shifts the photography industry is going through
- The concept of having empathy for your clients, and putting yourself in their shoes
- Shifting your focus to put the client’s experience at the center of your photography business
- The biggest pain point on both fronts – for both photographers and their clients, as well as what we can do about it
- Mapping out the customer experience and exploring ways we can personalize the client experience
SproutingPhotographer.com: You will find Bryan’s podcast, as well as his articles and calculators for photographers who want to improve their business.
