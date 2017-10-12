Photographer of the Day: Blake Coble

Category: Sports

Photograph: Blake Coble “Waiting for the Spelling Bee”

Sometimes sports practice means spending time looking at a dictionary instead of taking the field. Blake’s photograph showcases acclaimed spellers waiting for their chance to take the stage at the NASCC Spelling Bee. The stress of the spellers is evident as they take care of some final preparations — you can just feel the emotion in this black and white photograph.

Now, you might argue that spelling bees aren’t a sport. But as long as they take center stage on ESPN, they’re a part of the sports culture of today. Plus, as long as they can do a “dab” like famed NFL quarterback Cam Newton, they get extra points for being sports stars.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

